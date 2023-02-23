A partial closure of the southbound Interstate 5 ramp to SR 516 in Kent this coming weekend will allow crews to expand and improve the ramp.

Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the ramp from southbound I-5 to SR 516 this Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Ramp closure details:

10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 – The southbound I-5 ramp to SR 516 will be closed around the clock. Drivers will follow a signed detour and should plan for additional travel time.



During the closure, crews will include demolish existing pavement, pave new ramp lanes, install new concrete barrier and new striping.

When the ramp reopens, lanes will be shifted to the right. This shift provides crews with a safe work zone on the left side to convert the ramp to five lanes and begin work on a new tunnel under I-5 as crews continue to reconfigure the interchange to support the SR 509 Completion Project.