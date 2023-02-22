The ‘Cocoa Crawl’ fundraiser for Vine Maple Place starts this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at Kent Station.

Here are the details:

*while supplies last*

February 26 – March 4

Anytime during business hours

Click here for business hours.

​

Bring a donation to Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa and get your first clue PLUS a raffle ticket!

Hold onto your raffle ticket, we will pick a winner and announce the winning raffle number on the Cocoa Crawl FB event page!

CLICK HERE for a list of needed donations.

Follow the clues to other Kent Station businesses and you’ll end up with all the supplies and goodies you need to make a delicious cup of cocoa…AND MORE!

Enjoy an extra special treat at the last stop!

Ice cream! The extra special treat is FREE ICE CREAM!! (and you can then put your cocoa together and drink it or just take everything home and enjoy it another time)

Your donations will benefit:

CLICK HERE for details about this wonderful organization which aims to end homelessness in South King County.

CLICK HERE for the Facebook event.

“Thank you and have fun!”

Click here to email with any questions or issues

