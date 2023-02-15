By Alia Sinclair

On the Market is a one act play by Jason Odell Williams that follows a middle-aged singer turned realtor, Charlotte (Karin Rogers) in her struggle to find new love after the death of her husband, James (Jalyn Green).

With the help of her best friend and boss, Diane (Amy Anderson) and her co-worker of ten years, Frank (John Dugaw), Charlotte navigates the rocky terrain of the modern dating scene, ready to give up, when she finds a note mysteriously left by her dead husband urging her to move on.

Directed by Rochelle Flynn and Maggie Larrick, On the Market is the Burien Actors Theatre’s (BAT) first live show since March 2020 and the first ever at their new venue, Kennedy Catholic High School. The intimate setting kept the audience immersed in the world of the simple sponge-painted set made to look like a real estate office.

Rogers never missed a beat in her portrayal of the optimistic though struggling Charlotte, playing the ebbs and flows of Charlotte’s emotional reality with authenticity, courage, and heart.

Anderson was the very picture of the supportive best friend, bringing Diane to life with warmth and enthusiasm, at times overstepping in her love of Charlotte, but nevertheless always being there for her.

Anderson, Dugaw, and Green had the daunting task of playing 5-8 characters apiece, differentiating the characters with costume changes and accents. The latter perhaps being the largest struggle for Dugaw and Green in particular, their characters at times seeming to slip between Brooklyn, British, Australian, Southern and back again between sentences.

Globe-trotting accents notwithstanding, both Green and Dugaw were believable as the multiple characters they were asked to play, some done masterfully well, such as Green switching between the loud, devil-may-care Long Island delivery guy and the soulful, tender voice of Charlotte’s deceased husband, James.

Dugaw’s principal role is that of Charlotte’s long-time co-worker and secret admirer, Frank. Sometimes over-acted, at times the character of Frank lacked a depth that left the audience feeling more as if they were reading along with the script as opposed to seeing an independent character come to life. Dugaw seemed far more comfortable in roles that required less vulnerability, such as his final role in the show of “Nice Husband.” Able to hide behind an accent and without the need to show as much vulnerability, Dugaw seemed more comfortable, able to let loose in the moment and have fun with his character.

Green was the chameleon of the cast, playing each character so distinctly well you weren’t at all sure if he was indeed the same actor. From Charlotte’s grief counselor, to a very excited German homebuyer, and the aforementioned home delivery guy, Green really lived each of his characters uniquely and skillfully.

Although light and sound cues were often abrupt, loud, and late, all four actors remained unfazed, staying in character, rolling with whatever came. Visibly nervous with first-night jitters in the opening scene, each actor nevertheless eased into their respective characters and carried the story gracefully.

At its heart, On the Market is a beautifully written script, a truly human story about grief, love, loss, and home. Several audience members found it impossible to remain stoic during the play’s climax and the resolution of Charlotte’s journey, wiping tears caused by the authentically sincere representation of what it looks like to love, lose, and build your life again.

Cast & Crew

Amy Anderson – Diane, plus Eccentric Wife, Rustic Wife, Excited Girlfriend, and Nice Wife. Amy is so excited to be back on stage after a five-year break. She is thankful to BAT for providing this opportunity to work with such funny and supportive people. Some of her favorite roles have been of the musical theatre sort (Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, Ms. Shields in A Christmas Story, Amazing Maisie in Seussical) so you will understand if Diane breaks out in song. She can’t control it! Amy has the best family and especially gives thanks for the most encouraging husband ever.

Photos

Below are photos of the play, courtesy Michael Brunk:

From left to right, Eccentric Wife (Amy Anderson) and Eccentric Husband (John Dugaw) arrive early, before the scheduled start time for a real estate open house run by realtor Charlotte (Karin Rogers).

From left to right, Charlotte (Karin Rogers) doesn’t believe her Grief Counselor (Jalyn Green).

From left to right, Charlotte (Karin Rogers) listens as Frank (John Dugaw) opens his heart.

From left to right, Excited Girlfriend (Amy Anderson) and Excited Boyfriend (Jalyn Green) discuss the loft space realtor Charlotte (Karin Rogers) is showing, with actor John Dugaw changing into another character in the background.

From left to right, a young James (Jalyn Green) takes a photo of a young Charlotte (Karin Rogers) on their first date.

From left to right, James (Jalyn Green) reads his letter to Charlotte (Karin Rogers), with Nice Husband (John Dugaw) and Nice Wife (Amy Anderson) seated in background.

Get Tickets

On the Market runs Friday through Sundays through March 5 at Kennedy Catholic High School’s Little Theater (map below); look for signage and/or volunteers for directions from the school’s main parking lot.

Tickets, times, and further details can be found on the Burien Actors Theatre website.

*Masks are required in the theater. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided at the door.

Kennedy Catholic High School is located at 140 S 140th Street, Burien, WA 98168: