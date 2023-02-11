Kent Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Renton man on Saturday morning, Feb. 13, 2023.

Police say that at 5:47 a.m., Kent Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at the 23900 block 111th Place SE on Kent’s East Hill (map below).

A 911 caller reported sounds of a gunshot, and a person laying in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, Officers located a person with a gunshot wound to the head, who was obviously deceased.

The victim was identified through investigation as a 26-year-old Renton man, who has not yet been identified.

Detectives are actively working the scene, interviewing witnesses, and gathering evidence.