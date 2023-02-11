Kent Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Renton man on Saturday morning, Feb. 13, 2023.
Police say that at 5:47 a.m., Kent Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at the 23900 block 111th Place SE on Kent’s East Hill (map below).
A 911 caller reported sounds of a gunshot, and a person laying in the parking lot.
Upon arrival, Officers located a person with a gunshot wound to the head, who was obviously deceased.
The victim was identified through investigation as a 26-year-old Renton man, who has not yet been identified.
Detectives are actively working the scene, interviewing witnesses, and gathering evidence.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Kent PD Tip Line at 253-856-5808, email to [email protected], or contact 911.
