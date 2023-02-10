The culture of being a nerd is a culture of knowledge, and one thing you should know about is the second annual “Meeker Street Nerd Party,” coming to downtown Kent on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023!

Release your inner nerd!

The Nerd Party promotes downtown local, small businesses by highlighting nerd culture in a street-wide event.

Small businesses between 2nd & 4th Ave on W. Meeker Street will host local makers, artists, and authors who specialize in nerd culture, science fiction, fantasy, horror — books, games, toys, and more.

Retro Emporium: — Vintage to modern Pop Culture shop specializing in vintage 80s/90s collectibles and retro-themed goods.

Page Turner Books — Nerd culture store offering sci-fi, fantasy, mystery, movies, video games, comics, and more.

PTB Comics & Manga: Specializing in comics, manga, graphic novels and toys.

Big Wu Fitness:

Hosting SeaLUG Seattle-based Lego brick enthusiasts Lego creations are large and elaborate, often taking hundreds of hours to create, and will be on display at this location

Sweet Themes Bakery – featuring sweet nerd-themed treats and hosting the Cosplay costume contest. Dress up as your favorite character, and head over to Sweet Themes between 4:00 – 6:00 pm. To enter the contest just show up and put your contact info in. Winners will be announced at 6:15 pm. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes in the following categories: adult, child (under 10 yrs), and honorable mentions. Grand prizes are $100, gift cards, and other great stuff!

Pied Piper Pub — Offering Nerd drink specials.

All Aglow Spa – hosting artists and authors.

Grey Sunz Tattoo – hosting CybFest NW who will join the party with a celebration of all things Transformers, put on by fans for fans. Toy dealers, artists, contests, and raffles are just some of the fun!

FEATURED AUTHORS:

Maria Giakoumatos, J.P. Barnett, Tiffany Shearn, Lora Senf, Jeff Grubb, Tommy Rice, Will McDermott, Essence Comics Laura Anne Gilman more to come

FEATURED ARTISTS:

OTHER

Kingdom Boffers Association — fast-paced boffer combat, fun, and safety for the entire family Big Dawg Hot Dogs premiere hot dog cart! Taste of Samoa Tasty Polynesian food including ribs, chicken, spam musubi, panikeke, and more.



This is a FREE event; RSVP requested: