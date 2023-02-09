Kent Police this week announced that KIA and Hyundai car owners will be sending Kent PD free steering wheel locks for residents.
Police say that Hyundai owners must own a 2021 or older vehicle with a key ignition start to qualify.
No stipulations yet for KIA’s.
Police will announced dates and times once they receive them.
For more info, email [email protected].
KIA-Hyundai owners
Kia & Hyundai are sending Kent PD free steering wheel locks for Kent residents. Hyundai owners- the vehicle must be a 2021/older w/key ignition start. No stipulations for KIA's. Dates/Times announced here once we receive them-More info: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/WLh4aNhwEN
— Kent Police (@kentpd) February 8, 2023
Recent Comments