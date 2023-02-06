A fatal collision killed one, and resulted in the closure of all lanes of West Valley Highway in Kent on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2023, according to Puget Sound Fire.

The collision between a truck and another vehicle occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 18100 block of the West Valley Highway, near Home Depot and Costco (map below).

At least one person was killed.

Both directions of the highway were closed and drivers were cautioned to avoid the area.

It is unknown at this time how many were injured, or what caused the collision.