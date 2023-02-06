SPONSORED :

Eat Clean – Act Right – Live Well: How the Freshest Food trend has landed at Kent Station

Just Poké is one of the newer restaurant options in Kent located at the popular Kent Station dining and shopping destination.

The modern, cheerful shop is open daily from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. offering one of the hottest food trends to emerge over the last few years.

Featuring a variety of flavor options in their Poké Fusion bowls, the Just Poké menu is flavorful, healthy and guilt freeก on many levels. For instance, the Just Poké concept is founded on serving the highest quality sustainably sourced seafood (ethical eating-√).

In addition, there are a variety of vegetarian options offered, and all offerings highlight the natural fresh flavors, which is why they intentionally choose not to pre-marinate all of their protein options. In this way, they use their Poké trifecta seasoning to bring out those natural flavors. You may then choose any of the sauce options to custom complement your favorite ingredients.

Poké (“Poh-Kay“) is a Hawaiian word meaning “to slice or cut” and refers to a dish prepared from cuts of raw fish. Served with a variety of ingredients like brown or sushi rice, organic greens, avocado, sweet potato, cucumber sweet onion or a host of other options, these dishes are healthful, flavorful and sustaining. Their popularity has fueled an expansive growth of this franchise chain founded in Seattle with a simple concept to Give More.

For founding partners Danny Brewer & Norman Wu, this meant running their business the right way, while thinking of others along the way. From sustainable ingredient choices, to packaging, to store design… the two strove to make choices with a keen awareness of overall environmental impact. You can learn more about these two Seattle natives and the origin story of Just Poké here.

Currently, there are 23 Just Poké locations and a roving Food Truck, with aggressive expansion plans over the coming years.

The local franchise owners of the Kent Station shop are husband and wife Gaby and Sean Beecher, who are passionate about developing people and offering growth, and of course, serving delicious poké! Residents of Kent, with professional experiences in industrial engineering and the health insurance industry via a nursing background; they count attention to detail and strong analytical thinking as key strengths, as they wear the many hats any small business owner must wear to succeed. They have already distinguished themselves as a business committed to community involvement, recently partnering with Bloodworks NW to increase blood drive participation by offering “spin-to-win” prizes for blood donors.

They plan to continue their outreach and engagement with the community, as they live out the stated values of the Just Poké franchise.

They invite you to come check them out and follow them on Facebook. Just Poké is available for dine in, takeout and delivery. In fact, they are a Doordash “Most loved” restaurant.

Be sure to also join their loyalty program to learn about, and earn valuable specials and discounts.

Come learn what all the “buzz” is about this popular and healthy cuisine, right here in Kent.