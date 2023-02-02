Kent Police Department’s Community Education Unit and Neighborhood Response Team will be hosting a Block Watch 101 class on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Kent City Hall.

All are invited to come learn how to start a Block Watch in your neighborhood.

Already have a Block Watch but want a refresher on crime prevention? You can also participate.

Please RSVP to Stacy Judd at [email protected] if you live on the East Hill.

West Hill and Valley residents can RSVP to Sara Wood at [email protected]kentwa.gov.

“Hope to see you on the 28th!!”