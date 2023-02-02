This week the US Department of Transportation announced that Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) will receive nearly $4.9 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Safe Streets and Roads for All” (SS4A) Grant Program.

$472,000 of that total will be granted to the City of Kent.

The grant will support development of a Regional Safety Plan and local safety plans for the cities of Burien, Everett, Kent, Redmond, and Tukwila, as well as Pierce County, Washington.

The new funding provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help accelerate the Puget Sound regional goal of reducing roadway fatalities to zero by 2030.

“We look forward to working in close partnership with the cities and county funded by the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant to create regional and local safety plans that move us toward the important goal of reaching zero traffic fatalities by 2030,” said Josh Brown, Executive Director of Puget Sound Regional Council. “We are grateful to Senator Murray, Senator Cantwell, Representative Larsen, Representative Kilmer and Representative Strickland and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg for these critical resources provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will help us advance regional safety goals.”

The funding breakdown is as follows:

PSRC $2,680,000.00 Burien $160,000.00 Everett $788,363.00 Kent $472,000.00 Redmond $160,000.00 Tukwila $200,000.00 Pierce County $400,000.00 Total $ 4,860,363.00

About the Program

The SS4A program funds regional, local, and Tribal initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

The following activities are eligible for the SS4A program:

Develop or update a comprehensive safety action plan (Action Plan).

Conduct planning, design, and development activities in support of an Action Plan.

Carry out projects and strategies identified in an Action Plan.

Click here for more information about the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program.

Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC), the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the greater Seattle area develops policies and coordinates decisions about regional growth, transportation and economic development planning within King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties. PSRC is composed of nearly 100 members, including the four counties, cities and towns, ports, state and local transportation agencies and Tribal governments within the region.