In December, the Kent School District Board of Directors passed Resolution 1634. calling for a special election on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to submit to voters a School Bond.

If passed, the proposition will support districtwide safety, security, and ADA improvements; modernize elementary schools for pre-K education; repair, remodel and upgrade school and administrative buildings, HVAC and building systems and technology; replace and install playgrounds, athletic facilities and synthetic sports fields; and expand district support facilities.

The district says that with this proposal, there is a projected 7% decrease in overall school tax rates.

Also, additional bonds cannot be sold if home values increase.

The amount is capped at what the voters approve.

The 2023 Bond includes:

HEALTH & SAFETY

Address student safety, health, and well-being by investing in modern school safety features like secure entrances and additional cameras, upgrading accessibility features, and improving building ventilation systems.

FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS

Extend the useful life of school buildings and systems such as new flooring, roof replacements, update lighting, refresh parking lots, and upgrade boiler systems.

DISTRICTWIDE PROGRAM GROWTH

Create early learning space in every elementary school by expanding or reconfiguring existing space, districtwide furniture replacement and address district support facilities.

OUTDOOR LEARNING

Ensure students have access to outdoor learning environments that are ADA compliant by updating playgrounds and fields.

More information at https://kentk12waus.finalsite.com/2023bond