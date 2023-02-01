Kent Police are investigating a double homicide that killed two at the Kent Valley Motel on Central Ave. N (map below) on Tuesday night, Jan. 31, 2023.

Police say that on Tuesday night, Jan. 31, 2023 at about 10:23 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the Kent Valley Motel in response to multiple 911 callers reporting sounds of gunshots inside one of the rooms.

One 911 caller told dispatch, “there has been a murder.”

Upon arrival, Officers located two gunshot victims inside one of the motel rooms, and attempted to provide aid.

Tragically, the victims – a 43-year-old male Kent resident and a 32-year-old female resident of Alaska – had both already succumbed to their injuries.

Kent Police Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and continue to investigate.

The suspect has not been identified and is still outstanding.

Police add that early reports indicate that this was not a random incident.