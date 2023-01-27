The Kent Severe Weather Shelter (SWS), located at Holy Spirit Church (map below), will activate at 9 p.m. this Sunday night, Jan. 29, 2023.

Low temps are predicted to fall to around 24 degrees.

The SWS will be open from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m.

DETAILED WEATHER FORECAST:

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Light east southeast wind. Saturday: Rain likely, mainly between 10am and 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28 . Wind chill values between 20 and 25. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 39. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 2 4. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 . Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Wednesday Night: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Thursday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Thursday Night: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Friday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.



SEVERE WEATHER SHELTER DETAILS:

Shelter will open at 9 p.m. Check-in from 9-10 p.m. is preferred Doors will close once capacity is reached Guests must stay in their assigned locations Bottled water and pre-packaged snacks will be available No re-entry upon exit Guests must vacate shelter by 7 a.m.



Kent Severe Weather Shelter operation is dependent on availability of adequate staffing.

Holy Spirit Church is located at 310 3rd Avenue South: