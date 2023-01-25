The Kent Police Department is seeking help from the community through Safecam, a system that allows owners of security cameras to voluntarily share footage with police.

This program is a community action initiative that allows residents and business owners the opportunity to register their personal security cameras with the Kent Police Department.

Police say they will not have remote access to camera(s).

“By registering your camera system(s) with us, it will enhance law enforcement’s efforts to solve crimes in your neighborhood and/or business district,” police said. “The Kent Police Department SafeCam program provides an opportunity for members of the community to assist law enforcement and to help deter crime in their respective neighborhoods.”

Here’s more from police:

“Voluntarily registering your personal cameras significantly cuts down on the amount of time a Detective or Officers needs to spend looking for valuable video evidence.

“Signing up is of course optional, and if we think you might have something on your personal video system, we will ASK you to review your own video and voluntarily provide us with anything that could be helpful in solving the crime.

“We don’t access your systems unless you ask us for help doing so.

“The entire SAFECAM program is voluntary. It does allow the community to partner with Kent PD on solving crime in their communities. In critical time sensitive cases, knowing where to look for evidence can shave off valuable investigation minutes.

“Did you know that if you have security cameras at your home or business located in Kent City limits, you can register them through Kent PD’s SafeCam program and help officers when investigating crimes?

“Security cameras are one of the top contributors for information leading to suspect information!”

To register, visit this webpage for more information.

For more information or for assistance with this program, East Hill residents and businesses contact Stacy Judd or residents and businesses in the Valley area or on the West Hill, contact Sara Wood.