SAVE THE DATE : The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding its third annual Women’s Wellness Luncheon at the ShoWare Center on Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023.

“Join us in March 2023 for the Third Annual Women’ Wellness Luncheon,” organizers said. “Women in business throughout the Kent area will come together as expert panelists discuss the opportunities and obstacles facing women today, along with the differences they make in the community.”

SPEAKERS/PANELISTS:

The Keynote Speaker will be Emmy Award-winning journalist and political commentator Brandi Kruse, who, along with panelists, will touch on the topics for financial, mental, physical & vocational wellness.

Moderator: KD Hall Panelist (Physical) : Kawai Panelist (Financial): Lehka Fernandes



SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE

Sponsorships are still available for this event, with an expected audience of 100.

Presenting Sponsor $2500 (Exclusive): Mention in all press release, media coverage (pre, during and post event) as well as on conference website Logo on all signage Up to 3 branded items of your choice to be included luncheon swag bags 5 photos/slides included in rolling PowerPoint presentation displayed throughout the conference Five VIP registrations

Supporting Sponsor $1000 (3 available): Recognition in program Mention in all press release, media coverage (pre, during and post event) as well as on conference website Logo on all signage Up to 2 branded items of your choice to be included luncheon bags 3 photos/slides included in rolling PowerPoint presentation displayed throughout the conference Panel seat opportunity Three VIP registrations

$500 Sponsorship (unlimited):

Recognition in program Mention in all press release, media coverage (pre, during and post event) as well as on conference website 2 photos/slides included in rolling PowerPoint presentation displayed throughout the conference Two VIP registrations

$175 Vendor Sponsor (10 available):

Recognition in program Display table at event DIY set up (tables and chairs provided) 1/2 page photos/slides included in rolling PowerPoint presentation displayed throughout the conference One registration



Expected attendance: 100+

For more information, please contact Zenovia Harris at 253.854.1770 ext. 140 or [email protected].