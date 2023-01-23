Kent Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicole Shives, a 34-year-old Kent resident.

Shives, who is mentally disabled, was shopping on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the Kent Winco (map below) with her caregiver when she suddenly ran out the front door.

Shives is 5’3″ tall, weighs 175 pounds, has long brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, mint green jacket, and gray sweatpants, as shown in the Winco security photo below.

Police said that she has been homeless in the past and may still be in the area.

Please call 911 if you see Ms. Shives. Please do not leave tips on Kent Police’s social media pages.

UPDATE: Police received information that on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, Ms. Shives was seen by a witness walking westbound on 84th Ave. Video from nearby businesses showed her walking Southbound on 84th from 212th. The witness came forward after see our Facebook post. “Thank you to everyone who has shared – it’s helping.”