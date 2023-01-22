A 4-car multi-vehicle collision in the 1900 block of Central Ave South (map below) on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 claimed one life and sent two to the hospital, Puget Sound Fire reported.

Officials first tweeted about the collision at 11:18 a.m.

Central Ave South was closed for a while in both directions between S. 266th Street to S. 277th Street while Kent Police investigated.

Cause of the collision has not yet been determined, but excess speed could be a factor.

Photos courtesy Puget Sound Fire.

