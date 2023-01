The 2023 “State of the City” address by Kent Mayor Dana Ralph will be presented on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Kent-Meridian High School.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

“We’ve had a great year with much to celebrate, and I’m looking forward to sharing stories of our success, what we’ve accomplished at Kent City Hall, and what’s on the horizon,” Ralph said.

Kent-Meridian High School is located at 10020 SE 256th Street: