Honor a community member by nominating them or their business for the MSC Help, Hope, Change Award!

MSC’s Help, Hope, Change Award celebrates a community leader or business that exemplifies the mission of MSC to provide pathways out of poverty for our neighbors. The award is presented annually at the MSC Helps Luncheon in October.

Nominees are eligible if they

Live, work, or make an impact within MSC’s service area of South King County. Have made significant contributions to helping our neighbors living in poverty to find help, hope, and dignity (including but not limited to policy change work, direct services, or significant contributions to support MSC or other organizations). Are willing to attend the luncheon in October and receive the award. Nominees can be individuals, businesses, or organizations. Current MSC board members and staff are not eligible.

To nominate an individual, company, or organization please do one of the following:

Download the nomination packet and email completed nomination to [email protected] or mail to MSC, Attn: Sarah, PO Box 23699, Federal Way, WA 98003

OR

Complete the online application available at

https://mschelps.org/getinvolved/hhcaward/

Nominations are accepted January through March of each year through a formal application process. Honoree is selected in April by a committee comprised primarily of MSC board members.

Prior Awardees:

2019 (Inaugural Award) – John Thiesen, former CEO of Orion Industries

2020 – Jeanne Burbidge, former Federal Way Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and City Councilmember

2021 – Dan Bogart, Banner Bank, and Dennis Hulse, in Memoriam

2022 – Marty Kooistra, Black Home Initiative Project Manager, Civic Commons

Contact Information

Multi-Service Center

1200 S. 336th St.

Federal Way, WA 98003

(253) 838-6810

http://www.mschelps.org