The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding its “State of the Chamber” Membership Luncheon this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This event will be held in Room #282/283 at Green River College’s Kent campus (map below).

“Join Chamber Staff in an overview of 2022, learn about upcoming programs and new opportunities in store for 2023!”

Guest speakers will include:

Kent Chamber CEO Zenovia Harris Kent Chamber 2023 President John Scully Kent Chamber 2022 President Sarah McNeish



Cost:

Members: $30 Non-Members: $50 Table Vendor: $150



Green River College’s Kent campus is located at 417 Ramsay Way #112: