The Kent Downtown Partnership will be holding its second annual Meeker Street Nerd Party on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 3-7 pm.

Downtown Kent has a number of “cool nerd” businesses that embrace this unique culture and are not afraid to show it.

Release your inner nerd at the Nerd Party!

This event promotes downtown local, small businesses by highlighting nerd culture in a street-wide event. Small businesses between 2nd & 4th Ave on W. Meeker Street will host local makers, artists, and authors who specialize in nerd culture, science fiction, fantasy, horror – books, games, toys, and more.

Participants will include:

COSPLAY COSTUME CONTEST: Dress up as your favorite character! Prizes will be awarded for best costumes in the following categories: adult, child (under 10 yrs) and honorable mentions. Grand prizes $100, gift cards and other great stuff!

FEATURED AUTHORS:

Maria Giakoumatos, J.P. Barnett, Tiffany Shearn, Lora Senf, Jeff Grubb , Tommy Rice, Will McDermott and more to come.

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Bruno Pags – fantasy, vampire, werewolves’ art Lori Collins – art and illustrations J Boom – sketch artist, art animation Stannex – cartoonist, game designer Rihana Martinson – stickers, coloring book pages and prints BrickCon – Lego creations, past and custom Lego sets BritCon – British media and culture with an emphasis on science fiction and fantasy Steve Miller – game designer, and more to be announced.



CybFest NW will join the party with a celebration of all things Transformers, put on by fans for fans. Toy dealers, artists, contests and raffles are just some of the fun!

Also featuring Big Dawg premiere hot dog cart.

More authors, artists and activities to come. Keep an eye on our website for full details.

This is a FREE event, RSVP requested; please register at:

This event is brought to you by the Kent Downtown Partnership, a 501c3 non-profit organization, ILoveKent.net, Page Turner Books & Retro Emporium Kent.