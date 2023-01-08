Kent Police are reporting that on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. 2023 at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision near the 23300 block of 132nd Ave SE on Kent’s East Hill (map below), where a woman was found unresponsive in the roadway.

Police say that officers arrived with Puget Sound Fire and Medics, who initiated medical aid; however, the female victim tragically succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medics on scene.

Initial reports indicate the female victim may have been attempting to cross the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound, which caused her to enter the northbound lane. A vehicle in the northbound direction also struck the victim.

The drivers of both cars stopped immediately and remained at the location for police to arrive. Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation. There are no indications or belief that either driver was impaired or that speed was a factor in this tragedy.

Kent Traffic investigators responded to the accident and have taken over the investigation. They are currently working through the evidence collected from the scene as well as the accounts of witnesses.