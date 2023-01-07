Two people sustained injuries after a small plane crashed into a storage unit in the 1700 block of Central Ave South in Kent (map below) on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2023.
The two victims were men, ages 59 and 23. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and their injuries were not life-threatening, according to a hospital official.
Puget Sound Fire tweeted about the incident at 1:39 p.m.
According to Google Maps, that located is likely Affordable Self Storage, located at 1721 Central Ave S.
Cause of the crash nor the type of airplane involved have not yet been released.
