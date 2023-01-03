With the start of the new year, Metropolitan King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn and Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) have released their list of 2022’s top names for dogs and cats in King County.

RASKC provides animal control services to Kent and other cities in the county.

“By licensing your beloved pet, you get a little extra peace of mind knowing that if they ever get lost, they have a better chance of returning home to you,” Dunn said. “In addition, the fees you pay for RASKC’s service go to a good cause—supporting the shelters and services that give thousands of other pets in King County a second chance at life.”

“With the help of our licensed pet owners and our contracting cities, RASKC was able to return 899 lost pets to their families and to adopt over 3,400 animals into new homes,” said Gene Mueller, manager of RASKC. “Pet licenses save lives every day!”

In 2022, King County residents registered 62,362 dogs and 26,049 cats. The most popular names given to furry family members were:

Top 10 Dog Names:

Bella Lucy Max Charlie Luna Daisy Buddy Bailey Cooper Molly

Top 10 Cat Names:

Luna Lucy Bella Max Shadow Charlie Kitty Jack Lily Oliver

There are 1,160 registered dogs named Bella and 364 registered cats named Luna. Though it didn’t get close to breaking the Top 10 list, the name Corona has sprouted up as a reflection of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on nearly every aspect of life.

This list comes from pet license applications submitted to RASKC, which serves nearly a million residents living in 24 cities and unincorporated communities throughout King County.

If a licensed pet is lost, the finder can call the phone number on the pet’s tag – a service that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – to quickly reunite them with their owner. Pets receive a free ride home the first time they’re found, allowing owners to skip a trip to the shelter. Pet licenses also help fund RASKC and the important work it does.

In addition to handling lost pets and injured animals, pet license fees contribute to RASKC’s other vital duties, including animal neglect and cruelty investigations, a pet food bank, spay/neuter programs, pet adoption services, and other work to humanely and compassionately assist local animals.

You can purchase pet licenses online, or at more than 70 convenient locations around the county, including many city halls and QFC stores. Learn more at Regional Animal Service of King County’s website, kingcounty.gov/pets.