Kent Police are seeking the public’s help investigating a fatal hit and run that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Police say that at approximately 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Kent Officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision near 4th Ave N. and James Street (map below).

911 callers reported that the pedestrian, a 63-year-old Federal Way resident, was unconscious and lying in the roadway.

Kent Patrol Officers arrived and quickly began life-saving efforts. Medics arrived shortly after and took over medical aid; however the female victim tragically succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated that the victim was standing near the bus stop on the north side of James, west of 4th Ave. The suspect vehicle was initially observed traveling west on W. James Street. The car left the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk, where it hit a light pole and then struck the victim.

The suspect vehicle, described as a dark colored sedan, fled after the collision.

Kent Traffic Investigators responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. They are currently analyzing the evidence and witness accounts to identify the vehicle and the suspect.