The National Weather Service on Thursday morning (Dec. 22, 2022) issued a “Winter Storm Watch,” warning residents that – starting at 4 p.m. Thursday and continuing through Friday evening – a “heavy mixed precipitation” is possible, with total snow accumulations of “up to three inches, and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch possible.”

NWS says that precipitation may begin as snow before transitioning to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually good ol’ fashioned rain (remember that?), and adds:

“A series of systems will then move through the region over the weekend and into next week, bringing warmer temperatures, heavier rainfall, and an increasing risk of urban and river flooding.”

If you’ve adopted a storm drain, you might want to haul out the rake and check to make sure they’re cleared.

Be prepared also for possible (or probable) power outages, as freezing rain and ice can break branches, knock trees over and disrupt the electrical grid quickly. Check for Seattle City Light outages here, and Puget Sound Energy here.

Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder released his analysis Thursday morning:

