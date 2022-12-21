The Kent Severe Weather Shelter (SWS), located at Holy Spirit Church (map below), will remain open through Thursday night, Dec. 22, 2022.

    • Wednesday, December 21, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m.
    • Thursday, December 22, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m.

SEVERE WEATHER SHELTER DETAILS:

    • Shelter will open at 9 p.m.
    • Check-in from 9-10 p.m. is preferred
    • Doors will close once capacity is reached
    • Guests must stay in their assigned locations
    • Bottled water and pre-packaged snacks will be available
    • No re-entry upon exit
    • Guests must vacate shelter by 7 a.m.

Phone: 253-859-0444

For more information, please email the Kent Human Services team at [email protected].

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:
For information on additional resources available, check out this week’s updated Kent Severe Weather Resource Guide.

PARTNER LOCATIONS OPEN DURING WINTER WEATHER:

    • Community Engagement Center
      1225 W Smith St, Kent, WA
      Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Kent Hope Day Center (Women/Children)
      9009 Canyon Drive, Kent, WA
      Open 7 days a week, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
    • PeerKent
      216 W Gowe St STE 300, Kent, WA
      Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
      Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Kent Senior Activity Center (Seniors)
      600 E Smith St, Kent, WA
      Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
    • Kent Library (Tentative)
      212 2nd Ave N, Kent, WA
      Monday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
      Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
      Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
      Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kent Severe Weather Shelter operation is dependent on availability of adequate staffing.