Kent Police have held numerous “Coffee with the Chief” events before, but for the new year they’ll be trying something a little different – ‘Vino with the 5-0’ – which will be held Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

This free event will run from 6-8 p.m. at Reds in Kent Station “for casual conversation with the Chief and his staff.”

No, Kent PD staff won’t be drinking, and they assure all that there will not be a DUI checkpoint, “but please, drink responsibly and bring a driver.”

“Yes – this was a great event last time and we are really hoping you can attend,” police added.

Agenda?

“Not really – but it is an opportunity to chat, ask some questions, and fellowship with your Kent PD in a casual environment.”

Reds is located at 321 Ramsay Way, Suite 110: