UPDATED DEC. 19, 3:30 p.m. : The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2022 released a revised ‘Winter Storm Warning,’ effective starting 7 p.m. Monday night and continuing through Tuesday evening, Dec. 20.

Prognosticators are warning residents to expect total snow accumulations between 2 to 7 inches.

Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder released an updated video on Monday, and he warns that not all areas will receive that much snow, and to also expect things to get slushy as high temps may rise up to around 45 degrees on Christmas weekend (subscribe to his YouTube channel here):

Here’s the updated Winter Storm Warning, issued at 2:31 p.m. on Monday:

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A transition to rain is possible across King County late tonight into Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

http://www.weather.gov/seattle

Here’s the 7-day detailed forecast: