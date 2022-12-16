The National Weather Service is predicting a 50 percent chance of snow with a low around 28 degrees starting this Sunday night, Dec. 18, and possibly continuing through Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2022.

Here’s the latest prediction from @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder:

Here’s the detailed 7-day forecast:

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind. Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Wind chill values between 25 and 35. Light and variable wind. Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind. Sunday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Monday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Tuesday: Snow likely before 1pm , then rain and snow likely between 1pm and 4pm, then rain likely after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Tuesday Night: A chance of rain before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Wednesday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Thursday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Thursday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Friday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50.



The following community partner locations are available to the public during winter weather conditions:

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CENTER

(1225 W Smith St)

• Thursday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

KENTHOPE DAY CENTER

(9009 Canyon Drive) (Women/Children)

• Open 7 days a week, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

PEERKENT

(216 W Gowe St STE 300)

• Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

KENT SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER

(600 E Smith St) (Seniors)

• Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

THE KENT LIBRARY

(212 2nd Ave N)

• Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

SEVERE WEATHER SHELTER WILL OPEN TUESDAY, DEC. 20

The Kent Severe Weather Shelter located at Holy Spirit Church (310 3rd Avenue South), will be activated at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

It will also be activated at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

For more information, please email the Kent Human Services team at [email protected].