The National Weather Service is predicting a 50 percent chance of snow with a low around 28 degrees starting this Sunday night, Dec. 18, and possibly continuing through Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2022.
Here’s the latest prediction from @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder:
Here’s the detailed 7-day forecast:
-
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind.
- Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Wind chill values between 25 and 35. Light and variable wind.
- Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.
- Sunday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
- Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
- Monday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
- Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
- Tuesday: Snow likely before 1pm, then rain and snow likely between 1pm and 4pm, then rain likely after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
- Tuesday Night: A chance of rain before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
- Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
- Wednesday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33.
- Thursday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 48.
- Thursday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 41.
- Friday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50.
The following community partner locations are available to the public during winter weather conditions:
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CENTER
(1225 W Smith St)
• Thursday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
KENTHOPE DAY CENTER
(9009 Canyon Drive) (Women/Children)
• Open 7 days a week, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
PEERKENT
(216 W Gowe St STE 300)
• Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
• Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
KENT SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
(600 E Smith St) (Seniors)
• Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
THE KENT LIBRARY
(212 2nd Ave N)
• Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
SEVERE WEATHER SHELTER WILL OPEN TUESDAY, DEC. 20
The Kent Severe Weather Shelter located at Holy Spirit Church (310 3rd Avenue South), will be activated at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
It will also be activated at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
For more information, please email the Kent Human Services team at [email protected].
Recent Comments