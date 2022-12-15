Morning travelers using the southbound SR 167 HOT lane in Kent will experience travel delays due to rolling slowdowns from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.

The rolling slowdowns will take place between 84th Ave South/North Central Ave (milepost 22) in Kent and 37th Street NW (milepost 17) in Auburn.

Rolling slowdowns allow crews to complete work in 15-minute increments while minimizing the impact to the traveling public who can proceed through the work zone. These slowdowns are necessary for crews to safely complete sign bridge inspection work.

This inspection work is part of the upcoming SR 167 Toll Upgrade Project, which is currently in its preliminary engineering and environmental phase.

What travelers can expect:

Monday morning, Dec. 19 – Rolling slowdowns in the left HOT lane on southbound SR 167 between 84th Avenue South/North Central Avenue (milepost 22) and 37th Street Northwest (milepost 17) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.



For the safety of our crews, drivers are encouraged to reduce speeds while traveling through the work zone. Get real-time traffic information on the WSDOT travel center map.