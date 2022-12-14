This past Saturday, Dec.10, 2022, 30 Kent Police Department employees gathered at 6:30 a.m., at the East Hill Target, to welcome 43 children to their 9th annual Shop With A Cop event.

Each child was able to shop for Christmas with one or more Kent Police & Corrections Officers using money donated by City Staff and community members.

“This is hands down our most favorite event,” Kent Police said. “So much so, that many of our Officers have returned year after year, and their enthusiasm entices our brand-new Officers to join. Some Patrol Officers had just finished working all night, but just couldn’t stay away.”

This year the kids were able to meet Santa AND Mrs. Claus, (who helped to wrap) and were able to take home a few extra donated items to share with their families.

Police added:

“We encourage the kids to buy items for themselves, but so many of them are more worried about getting presents for their parents, siblings, and other special loved ones. We quite literally had to remind several of them to get at least one thing for themselves.

“We want to thank EVERYONE who donated this year. Your generosity allowed us to include more children than we had originally planned. This was directly due to your contributions.

“We also want to thank our event founder Mayor Ralph for her continued support, the staff at Target who really got into the event, KYFS for partnering with us and of course to Santa and Mrs. Claus!”

Below are photos from the event, courtesy Kent Police:

319680026 892534341932674 4312721337547257351 n

319910241 863571674792006 6815203383124672775 n

319521688 1542428459514165 42302220863044815 n

319568055 706627800745394 2307007442622987610 n

Fj0ci hagAABtM7

Fj0cJOoaAAAukS9

Fj0cJN9agAERzFV

#KentPdway #KPDShopWithaCop #WeAreKent #KentCommuityRocks