Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, Valley Regional Fire, Tukwila, and Renton Fire Departments responded to a 2-alarm apartment fire in the 25700 block of 27th Place South in Kent (map below) at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
When crews arrived, they found the fire burning on multiple floors.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 20 minutes.
There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, and the cause is under investigation.
The American Red Cross is assisting the six displaced families with emergency housing needs.
SKFR @PugetSoundFire is at an apartment fire in the area of 25700 27th PL S. Crews arrived to find fire on multiple floors. pic.twitter.com/m4MdtFVPeL
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) December 10, 2022
Couple more shots – @Southkingfire @PugetSoundFire pic.twitter.com/RDLKQfomJZ
— South Sound News (@southsoundnews) December 10, 2022
RT @PugetSoundFire RT @ZONE3PIOs Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, VRFA, Tukwila FD, and Renton RFA responded to a 2 alarm apartment fire in the 25700 block of 27th Place South. pic.twitter.com/eczqzEm2KY
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) December 10, 2022
RT @ZONE3PIOs Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, VRFA, Tukwila FD, and Renton RFA responded to a 2 alarm apartment fire in the 25700 block of 27th Place South. pic.twitter.com/h5pH2AkuMg
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) December 10, 2022
Firefighters extinguished the fire in 20 minutes. No injuries to residents or firefighters. The cause is under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting 6 families with emergency housing needs. pic.twitter.com/eYVNkjcRYk
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) December 10, 2022
Recent Comments