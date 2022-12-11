Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, Valley Regional Fire, Tukwila, and Renton Fire Departments responded to a 2-alarm apartment fire in the 25700 block of 27th Place South in Kent (map below) at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

When crews arrived, they found the fire burning on multiple floors.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 20 minutes.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, and the cause is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the six displaced families with emergency housing needs.