Bells of the Sound is thrilled to perform for an audience once again, which they will do with ‘Let It Snow!’ on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Kent Lutheran Church.

“The last two years have been difficult for everyone due to COVID-19, but it’s time to Let It Snow!, get in the winter wonderland spirit, and experience the joy of live handbell music,” organizers said. “We hope you’ll enjoy the concert as much as we enjoy performing for you!”

Let It Snow! will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Kent Lutheran Church, 336 2nd Ave S. in Kent (map below).

Tickets are $15/adults and $10/youth and seniors at the door (children under 8 are free).

For more information, please visit www.bellsofthesound.org, email [email protected], or call (206) 574-8417.

Bells of the Sound is not your typical handbell choir. Under the direction of Shirley Lindberg, this talented group of musicians is a dynamic force in the handbell world – encouraging composers to create new works and advancing this exciting instrument into the mainstream of entertainment. They perform on over 7 octaves of Malmark handbells, 5 octaves Malmark Choirchimes, 2 octaves of Schulmerich Silver Melody Bells, and 4+ octaves of Petit and Fritsen handbells – over 200 pieces of equipment and one of the largest sets in the country.

“Bells of the Sound will give you a whole new perspective of handbells that you won’t want to miss!”