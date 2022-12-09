On Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, a two-alarm fire broke out at the old feed store located on First Avenue North and Smith Street, right next to Kent Station (map below).
There was a significant response from responders all over the region, including Kent Police, Puget Sound Fire, Renton Fire Authority, Valley Regional Fire Authority, King County Medic One, Tukwila Fire Department, Fire District 20 and South King Fire.
Train and bus routes around Kent Station were delayed and nearby streets were blocked off during the response. Service has since been restored.
No injuries were reported, and cause of the blaze is still unknown.
“While it was definitely a scary situation, I am so glad that no injuries were reported,” Kent Mayor Dana Ralph said.
“I want to thank all of the first responders for their incredible job isolating and extinguishing the fire and keeping people safe.
“I also want to thank our Public Works Water Division, whose work to maintain our fire hydrants and water systems ensured our firefighters could stabilize and put out this fire.
“I also want to thank our Signs crew for their work to redirect traffic and keep drivers away from the hazardous situation,” Ralph added.
RT @PugetSoundFire RT @ZONE3PIOs Firefighters have the fire under control. Smith Street is closed as well as railroad tracks for the Sounder train. pic.twitter.com/oTkByKZLGl
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) December 9, 2022
RT @tukwilafd RT @SkywayFire RT @PugetSoundFire RT @ZONE3PIOs Firefighters continuing extinguishment efforts. Tukwila FD, Skyway Fire, and KCM1 also assisting. Media are is on Temperance and 1st Avenue, by the parking garage. pic.twitter.com/7eCmcf73LA
— Renton Regional Fire Authority (@RentonRFA) December 9, 2022
The cause of the fire is ongoing. Puget Sound Fire has cleared the scene. pic.twitter.com/JWpYpuv06U
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) December 9, 2022
RT @ZONE3PIOs Firefighters have the fire under control. Smith Street is closed as well as railroad tracks for the Sounder train. pic.twitter.com/8zHmH0h9Ly
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) December 9, 2022
RT @ZONE3PIOs The fire has been extinguished and firefighters are hitting hotspots. The Sounder train is running and Smith Street is open. pic.twitter.com/N3IvXVu6wF
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) December 9, 2022
Firefighters are battling a 2 alarm fire in Kent next to Kent Station. Puget Sound Fire called in help from Tukwila Fire, Skyway Fire, and King County Medical 1. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/yIriI57vJ7
— Kaila Lafferty (@Kaila_KING5) December 9, 2022
Thankful for our Fire Fighters who worked from the early hours this morning to fight this fire, & for our Officers who secured the scene during the fire to keep our residents safe. pic.twitter.com/6iZ0k1qiED
— Kent Police (@kentpd) December 9, 2022
