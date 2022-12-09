On Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, a two-alarm fire broke out at the old feed store located on First Avenue North and Smith Street, right next to Kent Station (map below).

There was a significant response from responders all over the region, including Kent Police, Puget Sound Fire, Renton Fire Authority, Valley Regional Fire Authority, King County Medic One, Tukwila Fire Department, Fire District 20 and South King Fire.

Train and bus routes around Kent Station were delayed and nearby streets were blocked off during the response. Service has since been restored.

No injuries were reported, and cause of the blaze is still unknown.

“While it was definitely a scary situation, I am so glad that no injuries were reported,” Kent Mayor Dana Ralph said.

“I want to thank all of the first responders for their incredible job isolating and extinguishing the fire and keeping people safe.

“I also want to thank our Public Works Water Division, whose work to maintain our fire hydrants and water systems ensured our firefighters could stabilize and put out this fire.

“I also want to thank our Signs crew for their work to redirect traffic and keep drivers away from the hazardous situation,” Ralph added.