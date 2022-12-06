SPONSORED :

The holiday season is in full swing and during the ‘It’s a Wonderful Burien’ event series, the City of Burien and community partners invite you to visit Burien for unique and festive entertainment and dining options that will save you time, hassle and maybe even a little cash.

“While residents always have easy access to enjoy the impressive array of restaurants and breweries, Burien has distinguished itself as a destination for those looking for a delicious night (or day) out. As The Seattle Times wrote. “Explore Burien’s ‘eat streets’ for a culinary adventure.

“In Burien, you enjoy a global dining scene that features cuisines from every continent except Antarctica — Mexican, Thai, Nepalese, Vietnamese, Greek, Ethiopian, Chinese, Australian, Italian, and Peruvian, to name a few.”

During the holidays you are sure to find some seasonal specialties in a variety of cuisines paired nicely with local warm hospitality. Free, easy parking make Burien a great destination for dining anytime, but especially for the holidays.

Entertainment continues in December and goes well with dining for making memories with friends and family during the holiday season. Here are a few options:

“Christmas Sounds in Burien”

Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 p.m.

Highline Performing Arts Center, 401 S. 152nd Street

Northwest Associated Arts will be presenting its annual live Christmas concert – Christmas Sounds in Burien” at the Highline Performing Arts Center.

Featuring two vibrant choirs, ChoralSounds – under the direction of Dr. Ryan Ellis – and SilverSounds – under the direction of Paula Hawkins – who will come together to sing in the season, delighting audience members of all ages!

This festive show is perfect Christmas fun for the whole family and promises to leave you filled with the spirit of the holidays!

With special guests North Hill Elementary Christmas Choir, under the direction of Colleen Thomas-Reitsma, at 2 p.m. both days at the Highline Performing Arts Center.

La Posada

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2–6 p.m.

Highline Heritage Museum, 819 SW 152nd Street

A rich Mexican cultural holiday tradition for the whole family. You can play games, make holiday art and crafts , partake in the breaking of piñatas filled with treats, sip Mexican hot chocolate, enjoy pan dulce (Mexican sweet bread), and enjoy live music! This event is free and open to the public. Come celebrate with your neighbors at this community event.

‘Tis the Season

Dec. 19 – 20, 6 p.m.

Highline Performing Arts Theater, 401 S. 152nd Street

A joyous tradition of multiple dance styles will thrill and delight for two exciting performances. Join Contemporary, Hip Hop, Irish, Jazz, Tap, Theatre, and Creative Dance dancers from Momentum Dance Academy & Ensemble for a festive seasonal celebration.

Winter Lights

Now – Dec. 31, 4 p.m.

Town Square Park, 400 SW 152nd Street

The City of Burien will illuminate Burien’s Town Square with winter sparkling and colorful lights nightly. Visit this wonderland of winter lights which changes annually, and come see this year’s light display. The sparkle and glow of hundreds of lights are perfect for a stroll before or after an event. Come for the lights, stay for the dining at the restaurants, cafes and sweet shops that make up our #BurienFoodieParadise.

With less traffic, less crowds, and numerous dining options to choose from on ShopLocalBurien.com you’ll agree indeed…“It’s a Wonderful Burien!”