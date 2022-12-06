On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at about 5:34 p.m., Kent Patrol and Traffic Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Central Ave S. (map below) in reference to a serious traffic collision.

911 callers reported that a vehicle taking a left turn onto Central Ave S. from a private lot was struck by a vehicle going southbound on Central. The impact of that collision forced the left-turning vehicle into the Northbound lanes of Central Ave S., where it was struck again by a third vehicle.

Upon arrival, Officers determined that the driver of the first vehicle was injured, non-responsive and trapped inside of his damaged vehicle. The Officers requested the “Jaws of Life” to gain entry; however they were able to force the door open on their own prior to its arrival. They removed the driver and immediately began CPR and other life-saving measures. Officers continued CPR until relieved by medics; but tragically the driver, an 80-year-old Kent resident, did not survive his injuries.

The Kent Police Department Traffic Investigators are continuing to locate witnesses and gather evidence to determine the circumstances that led up to the accident. The initial evidence gathered suggests that speed and impairment are not suspected.