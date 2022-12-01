The Kent School District announced that there will be a 2-hour delay for all schools and offices, including the Administration Center, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Buses will run two hours later than the regular schedule. Please view your student(s) school bell schedule. Buses will pick-up students on snow/limited bus service routes. Find the limited bus service/snow route pick-up locations. Zero hour is canceled. All out of district transportation is canceled. All preschool classes, both A.M. and P.M., are canceled. Lunch will be served. Breakfast will not be available.



“The safety of our students, families, and staff is our priority,” the district said.

Please use your best judgment to keep your student and family safe – before leaving home, consider:

Dressing warmly. Driving/walking conditions in your neighborhood. Checking your phone/email for updates from the district.



The district advises all to continue checking your email/phone, school/district websites, social media, and local news for any updates to school schedules or bus routes for tomorrow and also for Friday, Dec. 2.

“Stay safe and warm.”