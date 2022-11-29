The Kent Severe Weather Shelter – located at Holy Spirit Church (310 3rd Avenue South) – will be activated nightly from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., starting Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 1*.

SEVERE WEATHER SHELTER DETAILS:

  • Shelter will open nightly at 9:00 p.m.
  • Check-in from 9-10 p.m. is preferred
  • Doors will close once capacity is reached
  • Guests must stay in their assigned locations
  • Bottled water and pre-packaged snacks will be available
  • No re-entry upon exit
  • Guests must vacate shelter by 7:00 a.m.

For more information, please email the Kent Human Services team at [email protected].

WARMING CENTERS:
The following locations have been identified as a warming center.

    • COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CENTER (1225 W Smith St)
      • Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday
      • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • KENTHOPE DAY CENTER (9009 Canyon Drive)
      (Women/Children)
      • Open 7 days a week
      • 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
    • PEERKENT (216 W Gowe St STE 300)
      • Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
      • Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • KENT SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER (600 E Smith St)
      (Seniors)
      • Monday-Friday
      • 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
    • THE KENT LIBRARY (212 2nd Ave N)
      • Tuesday/Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
      • Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
      • Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

*Kent Severe Weather Shelter operation is dependent on availability of adequate staffing.