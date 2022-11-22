There will be a month of Holiday Happenings as Kent’s Winterfest kicks off the holiday season.

:It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Celebrate the holidays in Kent with a month of fun throughout the City of Kent!:

Here’s the schedule:

Nov. 26–Dec. 23: Santa Photos and Giving Tree at Kent Station Dec. 2–3: Kent Commons Holiday Bazaar – Kent Commons Dec. 3: Tree Lighting and Parade – Town Square Plaza, 3-6 p.m.; Santa arrives around 4:45 p.m. & Tree Lighting is at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3: Stories and Crafts – Kent Library 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 3: Ugly Sweater Wine Walk – Historic Downtown Kent, 6 p.m. Dec. 4: Magical Strings Yuletide Concert – Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, 3 p.m. Dec. 10: Christmas Rush Fun Run – Hogan Park at Russell Road, 8 a.m.



Kent Winterfest is presented by Kent Parks, the Kent Lions Club, Kent Downtown Partnership, and Kent Station.

