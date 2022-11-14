On Friday night, Nov. 11, 2022 at about 8:15 p.m., Kent Police responded to the 27200 block of Pacific Highway South (map below) in reference to reports of man lying unconscious in the roadway

A 911 caller reported that the man appeared as if he had been struck by a vehicle and was not breathing.

Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire arrived quickly and began life-saving efforts.

But sadly, the victim – a 59-year-old Federal Way resident – succumbed to his extensive injuries.

Witnesses interviewed at the scene stated that the victim was hit by a vehicle that was entering the eastbound turn lanes to S. 272 Street from southbound Pacific Highway South.

Police say that a video of the incident reportedly shows that the man was walking eastbound to cross Pacific Highway South and was outside of, and north of, the S. 272nd Street crosswalk when he was struck.

The vehicle driver was contacted a short distance away from the scene and is cooperating with police. At this point in the investigation, it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the collision.

Kent Police Traffic Investigators are continuing to investigate the collision.