Washington State Patrol Detectives are seeking the public’s help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking robbery on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022, at about 8:15 p.m. on northbound I-5 near 288th Street in Kent.

Troopers say that an unknown suspect was in a white passenger car when he struck a vehicle in the northbound lane and lost control, veering across all lanes and causing a four-car collision.

One of the vehicles involved was a 2002 Subaru Legacy.

The suspect exited his vehicle, which was stolen out of Lakewood, and contacted the 74-year-old female driver of the Subaru. She unlocked her door because she thought he was approaching to help her. Instead he physically pulled her from her vehicle and pushed her towards traffic. The suspect then entered her vehicle and fled the scene.

The license plate on the suspect Subaru is Washington 548 NWA.

If anyone has information stout the location of the Subaru or the incident please contact Detective Todd Early at [email protected].