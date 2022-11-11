On Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, candidate Jim Ferrell conceded to Leesa Manion for the election of King County Prosecuting Attorney.

Ferrell trailed Manion by 61,351 votes and 12.18 percent as of Thursday’s returns.

Manion served as outgoing Prosecutor Dan Satterberg’s Chief of Staff, and supervised a staff of 600. Ferrell is the Mayor of Federal Way and a former King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor.

Here’s Ferrell’s concession:

“This afternoon, I called Leesa Manion to congratulate her on her historic election as King County Prosecuting Attorney.

“This was a spirited and hard fought campaign and I am incredibly thankful to my loving family, friends, and supporters who put in the work to carry our message to every corner of King County.

“The people have spoken and I wish Leesa success as she takes on the serious challenges facing our entire region.”

– Mayor Jim Ferrell