This week, at least two suspicious fires were set in Kent – a car fire and dumpster fire:

1. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 on the East hill of Kent, Puget Sound Fire said that two suspects broke a car window and threw burning materials into it. The vehicle was extinguished before it could spread to the adjacent building. A search of the trunk required use of firefighter’s hydraulic spreaders.

2. On Thursday, Nov. 10, a dumpster fire near the Kent East hill Fred Meyer was quickly extinguished with no exposure damage. A recycle dumpster next to it was untouched.