On Nov. 3, 2022, the Kent Chamber of Commerce held a Membership Luncheon focused on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Emceed by Lawrence Garrett of Eight Twenty Eight Consulting, the event featured a panel of speakers discussing how businesses and workers can advocate for better DEI policies in the workforce.

The panel was comprised of:

    • Maju Qureshi, Economic Stability Director, Multi-Service Center
    • Kevin Tubbs, Manager, Staples in Kent
    • Todd Minor, General Manager, Microsoft Sales Academy
    • Uriel Varela Jr., Race & Equity Manager, City of Kent

Below is an edited video of the event, as shot/produced by South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer (running time 1-hour, 9-minutes):