On Nov. 3, 2022, the Kent Chamber of Commerce held a Membership Luncheon focused on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Emceed by Lawrence Garrett of Eight Twenty Eight Consulting, the event featured a panel of speakers discussing how businesses and workers can advocate for better DEI policies in the workforce.

The panel was comprised of:

Maju Qureshi, Economic Stability Director, Multi-Service Center Kevin Tubbs, Manager, Staples in Kent Todd Minor, General Manager, Microsoft Sales Academy Uriel Varela Jr., Race & Equity Manager, City of Kent



Below is an edited video of the event, as shot/produced by South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer (running time 1-hour, 9-minutes):