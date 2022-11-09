Kent Police is investigating a fatal train vs pedestrian accident on the BNSF tracks in downtown Kent on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2022.
Police say that eastbound and westbound on Gowe, Willis and Titus streets are all blocked at the train tracks until future notice.
Meeker Street is open.
