The first round of election results are in for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, and early returns show the Claudia Kauffman leading Bill Boyce, Debra Jean Entemann ahead of Kyle Lyebyedyev, Christ Stearns beating Shukri Olow, and Leesa Manion leading Jim Ferrell for the King County Prosecuting Attorney position.

Legislative District No. 47 State Senator

Ballots Counted: 25,489

Registered Voters: 90,369 • 28.21%

Bill Boyce: 11,589 • 46.39% Claudia Kauffman: 13,357 • 53.46%



Legislative District No. 47 Representative Position No. 1

Debra Jean Entenman: 14,406 • 57.63% Kyle Lyebyedyev: 10,553 • 42.22%



Legislative District No. 47 Representative Position No. 2

Chris Stearns: 14,417 • 66.75% Shukri Olow: 6,020 ª 27.87%



King County Prosecuting Attorney

Jim Ferrell: 173,144 • 44.19% Leesa Manion: 216,545 • 55.26%



U.S. Senator

Patty Murray: 957,007 • 57.27% Tiffany Smiley: 710,842 • 42.54%



Legislative District No. 33 State Senator

Ballots Counted: 23,606

Registered Voters: 82,777 • 28.52%

Karen Keiser: 15,833 • 69.04% Marliza Melzer: 7,045 • 30.72%



King County Proposition No. 1

Conservation Futures Levy

Ballots Counted: 440,472

Registered Voters: 1,383,660 • 31.83%

Approved: 287,389 • 67.60% Rejected: 137,747 • 32.40%



The next round of results will be released by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.