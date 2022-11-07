On Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at about 1:51 p.m., Kent Patrol Officers responded to the 6400 block of S. 212th Street (map below) regarding a request from Seattle Police to locate a stolen vehicle.

Seattle Police stated that the vehicle had been car jacked earlier in the day, in the City of Seattle, and the vehicle owner had been shot in the leg by the suspect during that incident. Seattle Police relayed that they had tracked the stolen vehicle to a location in Kent and had probable cause to arrest the suspect.

Kent Officers located the vehicle parked at a business at the 6400 block of S. 212th Street and immediately set up a perimeter around the area. Officers laid down multiple sets of spike strips to slow down the vehicle in the event it attempted to leave the lot. The suspect did flee, driving on deflated tires. He was taken into custody without incident following a vehicle pursuit that ended in Renton. The suspect was in possession of a stolen firearm when arrested.

Seattle and Bellevue Police indicated that the man taken into custody is suspected in carjacking another vehicle at gun point in Bellevue earlier today. Kent Police had a similar carjacking this morning at about 11:45 am on Kent’s East Hill. Kent Major Crimes Detectives will be investigating to see if the Kent carjacking is related to the crimes in Seattle and Bellevue.

Seattle Police will be taking physical custody of the suspect, who has not yet been identified.