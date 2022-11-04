The 40th Annual Christmas Rush will be held at Hogan Park on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, starting at 8 a.m.

This beloved holiday event features both a 5k run/walk and 10k run.

Awards will be given for overall winners and the top 5 in each age group. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. The 10k kicks off at 9:50 a.m. The 5k begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 and $30 with shirt. Shirt order deadline is Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11:59 p.m. Day of race registration is $20 starting at 8 a.m. (No shirts available on race day) Kids run free option not available this year (plans in the works for 2023).



Learn more and register online here: