On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred at an East Hill residence in Kent on Oct. 29, 2022, turned himself into the Kent Police Department.

Suspect Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney at the time of his arrest.

Butler was booked into the King County Jail.

Kent Major Crimes Detectives had been following leads and actively searching for Butler for the past several days.

The Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident.